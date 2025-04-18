Insights into Medpace Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings

Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Medpace Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09.

Anticipation surrounds Medpace Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.55, leading to a 7.52% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Medpace Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.12 2.78 2.54 2.46 EPS Actual 3.67 3.01 2.75 3.20 Price Change % -8.0% -7.000000000000001% -18.0% 8.0%

Medpace Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Medpace Hldgs were trading at $296.5 as of April 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Medpace Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Medpace Hldgs.

The consensus rating for Medpace Hldgs is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $341.6 implies a potential 15.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bio-Techne, Avantor and Repligen, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bio-Techne, with an average 1-year price target of $78.83, suggesting a potential 73.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Avantor, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 91.91% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Repligen, with an average 1-year price target of $177.14, suggesting a potential 40.26% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Bio-Techne, Avantor and Repligen, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Medpace Hldgs Neutral 7.66% $178.32M 13.71% Bio-Techne Neutral 8.96% $193.89M 1.65% Avantor Outperform -2.10% $562.90M 8.70% Repligen Neutral 0.56% $38.84M -1.70%

Key Takeaway:

Medpace Hldgs ranks highest in gross profit and return on equity among its peers. It is in the middle for revenue growth. The company's consensus rating is neutral.

Get to Know Medpace Hldgs Better

Medpace is a late-stage contract research organization that provides full-service drug-development and clinical trial services to small and midsize biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical-device firms. It also offers ancillary services such as bioanalytical laboratory services and imaging capabilities. The company was founded over 30 years ago and has over 5,400 employees across 40 countries. Medpace is headquartered in Cincinnati and its operations are principally based in the us, but it also operates in Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Cinven, a global private equity firm, acquired Medpace for $915 million in 2014 and exited its investment in 2018.

Financial Insights: Medpace Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Medpace Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

