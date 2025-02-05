Insights Into McDonald's (MCD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that McDonald's (MCD) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.48 billion, increasing 1.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McDonald's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total' to come in at $2.48 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total' at $3.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' stands at $86.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +36% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' should arrive at $184.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change' to reach 0.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change' will likely reach -1.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.4% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' will reach 43,458. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 41,822 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable sales growth - Total - YoY change' of -0.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach 19,453. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18,102 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' reaching 10,498. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,263 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' should come in at 13,515. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,457 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Franchised' will reach 41,376. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 39,680.



