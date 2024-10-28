Insights Into MasterCard (MA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, MasterCard (MA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.73 per share, reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MasterCard metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Other network assessments' to come in at $246.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cross-border assessments' will reach $2.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Transaction processing assessments' of $3.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Domestic assessments' should arrive at $2.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Switched transactions' will reach 40,744.20 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 37.16 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America' stands at $213.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $192 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA' will likely reach $598.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $569 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States' at $1,745.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1,586 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe' should come in at $864.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $758 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada' reaching $69.41 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide' will reach $2,515.53 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2,305 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States' to reach $769.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $720 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of MasterCard have experienced a change of +2.8% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

