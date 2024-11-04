Insights into Masimo's Upcoming Earnings

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Masimo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Anticipation surrounds Masimo's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 11.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masimo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.69 0.86 0.59 EPS Actual 0.86 0.66 1.25 0.63 Price Change % 11.0% -12.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Masimo's Stock

Shares of Masimo were trading at $144.22 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Masimo

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Masimo.

The consensus rating for Masimo is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $167.5, there's a potential 16.14% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Glaukos, Penumbra and Inspire Medical Systems, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $145.33, suggesting a potential 0.77% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Penumbra, with an average 1-year price target of $232.64, implying a potential 61.31% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Inspire Medical Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $226.6, indicating a potential 57.12% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Glaukos, Penumbra and Inspire Medical Systems, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Masimo Buy 9.01% $254.80M 1.17% Glaukos Buy 19.02% $73.14M -9.06% Penumbra Buy 11.11% $200.31M 2.61% Inspire Medical Systems Outperform 29.65% $166.04M 1.60%

Key Takeaway:

Masimo ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Masimo

Masimo Corp is a global technology company. The company's segment includes healthcare and non-healthcare. The healthcare business segment is a key revenue driver, develops, manufactures, and markets a variety of noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, hospital automation and connectivity solutions, remote monitoring devices and consumer health products. Its non-healthcare segment includes consumer audio business develops, manufactures, markets sells and licenses premium and luxury audio sound products and related integration technologies.

Understanding the Numbers: Masimo's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Masimo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Masimo's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Masimo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Masimo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, Masimo faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Masimo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

