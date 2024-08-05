Insights Into Martin Marietta (MLM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Martin Marietta (MLM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.77 per share, indicating an increase of 3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.85 billion, representing an increase of 1.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' at $1.33 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' should come in at $255.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties' to reach $82.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' will likely reach $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' of 21.79 $/Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.37 $/Ton.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Shipments - Cement tons' will reach 498.67 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,100 KTon.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Shipments - Asphalt tons' should arrive at 2,651.33 KTon. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,600 KTon.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards' will reach 1,379.29 KCuYd. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,800 KCuYd.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' stands at $460.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $370.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving' reaching $39.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $36.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials' will reach $580.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $536.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit (loss)- Magnesia Specialties' to come in at $27.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.70 million.



Shares of Martin Marietta have demonstrated returns of +5.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MLM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

