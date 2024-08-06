Insights Into Marqeta (MQ) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Marqeta (MQ) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 328.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $121.29 million, declining 47.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Marqeta metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Total platform services, net' stands at $115.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -48.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other services' of $4.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.6%.

Analysts expect 'Total Processing Volume (TPV)' to come in at $69.62 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $53.62 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Marqeta have experienced a change of -14% in the past month compared to the -6.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MQ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

