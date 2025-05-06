Insights Into Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Malibu Boats (MBUU) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $223.38 million, representing an increase of 9.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Malibu Boats metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by product- Saltwater Fishing' should arrive at $84.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Unit Volume by Segment - Malibu' to reach 472. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 452.

The consensus estimate for 'Unit Volume by Segment - Cobalt' stands at 491. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 436.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales per Unit - Total' should come in at $166,199.50. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $160,299.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Unit Volume by Segment - Total' will reach 1,346. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,269 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit Volume by Segment - Saltwater Fishing' of 383. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 381 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Malibu Boats have returned +12.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. Currently, MBUU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.