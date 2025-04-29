Insights into Magnolia Oil & Gas's Upcoming Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Anticipation surrounds Magnolia Oil & Gas's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.51% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.48 0.54 0.46 EPS Actual 0.49 0.53 0.52 0.49 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -6.0% 0.0%

Performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas Shares

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas were trading at $21.67 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Magnolia Oil & Gas

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Magnolia Oil & Gas.

A total of 7 analyst ratings have been received for Magnolia Oil & Gas, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $25.14, suggesting a potential 16.01% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CNX Resources, California Resources and Gulfport Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for CNX Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $31.56, suggesting a potential 45.64% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for California Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential 143.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Gulfport Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $216.67, suggesting a potential 899.86% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CNX Resources, California Resources and Gulfport Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Magnolia Oil & Gas Neutral 1.23% $163.18M 4.43% CNX Resources Underperform 61.95% $345.57M -5.03% California Resources Neutral 55.03% $1.34B 0.94% Gulfport Energy Buy 8.28% $181.24M -14.49%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus, Magnolia Oil & Gas is rated neutral, placing it in the middle compared to its peers. It ranks second in revenue growth among the group. The company's gross profit is the second lowest. However, Magnolia Oil & Gas has the highest return on equity among its peers.

Get to Know Magnolia Oil & Gas Better

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Magnolia Oil & Gas displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

To track all earnings releases for Magnolia Oil & Gas visit their earnings calendar on our site.

