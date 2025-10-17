Insights Into M/I Homes (MHO) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that M/I Homes (MHO) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.16 billion, increasing 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific M/I Homes metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Financial services revenue' should arrive at $29.85 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Homebuilding revenue- Housing revenue' at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average home closing price' will likely reach $480.56 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $489.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Homes delivered - Total' to reach 2,339 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,271 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New contracts - Total' reaching 2,013 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,023 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average sales price of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' will reach $552.34 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $544.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of active communities (Average community count)' will reach 231 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 214 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Aggregate sales value of homes in backlog - Total Homebuilding Regions' stands at $1.24 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.73 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Homes in backlog' will reach 2,251 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,174 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of M/I Homes have demonstrated returns of -11.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MHO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.