Insights Into Lumen (LUMN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen (LUMN) to post quarterly loss of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 122.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.2 billion, down 12% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lumen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue' reaching $2.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Total Mass Markets Revenue' should come in at $682.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Total Business Segment Revenue- Wholesale' will reach $711.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Large Enterprise- Total' will reach $832.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of -29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Public Sector- Total' to come in at $444.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fiber Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category' at $189.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other Broadband-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category' should arrive at $286.47 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Voice and Other-Mass Markets Segment by Product Category' will reach $206.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Mid-Market Enterprise- Total' to reach $473.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Lumen here>>>



Shares of Lumen have experienced a change of +3.2% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LUMN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.