Insights Into Lockheed (LMT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lockheed Martin (LMT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $18.57 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lockheed metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Aeronautics' to reach $7.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Rotary and Mission Systems' to come in at $4.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Missiles and Fire Control' stands at $3.34 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Space' at $3.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Profit- Aeronautics' of $724.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $751.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Space' should arrive at $296.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $346.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Profit- Rotary and Mission Systems' will likely reach $504.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $495.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Missiles and Fire Control' should come in at $494.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $450.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lockheed have demonstrated returns of +0.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LMT is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

