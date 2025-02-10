Insights Into Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lithia Motors (LAD) will announce quarterly earnings of $7.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 14.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $8.81 billion, increasing 14.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lithia Motors metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Fleet and other' to reach $112.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +185.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Used vehicle wholesale' will reach $333.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +37.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Used vehicle retail' at $2.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- New vehicle' reaching $4.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Finance and insurance' stands at $355.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts' will reach $817.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance' will reach $295.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Used Vehicle Retail' will likely reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail' should come in at $46,816.04. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49,318 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail' of $26,836.23. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28,913 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - New Vehicle Retail' should arrive at 81,020. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 73,728.

Analysts expect 'Unit sales by Same Store Operating Metrics - Used Vehicle Retail' to come in at 73,526. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69,854.



Shares of Lithia Motors have demonstrated returns of +9.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LAD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

