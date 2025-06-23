Insights Into Lindsay (LNN) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lindsay (LNN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 3.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $162.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lindsay metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- Infrastructure segment' should come in at $25.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Irrigation segment' will reach $136.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Irrigation segment' of $21.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Infrastructure segment' to reach $4.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.28 million.



Shares of Lindsay have experienced a change of -1.6% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LNN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

