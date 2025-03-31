Insights Into Lindsay (LNN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay (LNN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. Revenues are expected to be $179.89 million, up 18.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lindsay metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment' at $39.58 million. The estimate suggests a change of +113.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment' stands at $140.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income- Irrigation Segment' reaching $22.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $25.65 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Infrastructure Segment' will reach $10.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.51 million.



Over the past month, shares of Lindsay have returned -4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% change. Currently, LNN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

