Insights Into Lilly (LLY) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly (LLY) to post quarterly earnings of $5.61 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.1%. Revenues are expected to be $14.75 billion, up 30.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Lilly metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' at $246.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Humulin [$M]' to come in at $206.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Humalog [$M]' should come in at $609.52 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Forteo [$M]' should arrive at $62.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]' of $34.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -11% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - ROW' will reach $130.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Emgality (Galcanezumab) - ROW' to reach $42.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- International-Alimta [$M]' will reach $17.05 million. The estimate points to a change of -20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- US-Humulin [$M]' will likely reach $154.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Emgality (Galcanezumab) - US' will reach $135.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- US-Humalog [$M]' stands at $412.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- US-Forteo [$M]' reaching $28.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

