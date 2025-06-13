Insights into Lennar's Upcoming Earnings

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lennar will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60.

The announcement from Lennar is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.43 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lennar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.71 4.12 3.63 3.24 EPS Actual 2.14 4.03 3.90 3.38 Price Change % -4.0% -5.0% -5.0% -5.0%

Tracking Lennar's Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar were trading at $112.15 as of June 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lennar

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lennar.

Analysts have given Lennar a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $136.62, indicating a potential 21.82% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lennar, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Lennar are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lennar Neutral 4.36% $861.05M 2.03%

Key Takeaway:

Lennar is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, Lennar is in the middle compared to its peers. Lennar's return on equity places it in the middle among its peers.

Delving into Lennar's Background

Lennar is one of the largest public homebuilders in the United States. The company's homebuilding operations target first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's financial services segment provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers. Miami-based Lennar is also involved in multifamily and single-family for-rent construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

Lennar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Lennar's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennar's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennar's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lennar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Lennar visit their earnings calendar on our site.

