Insights Into Lamb Weston (LW) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lamb Weston (LW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, reflecting a decline of 44.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.48 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lamb Weston metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Sales- International' will reach $509.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Sales- North America' will reach $969.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' stands at $39.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $93.20 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' at $244.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $300.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Lamb Weston shares have witnessed a change of -14% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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