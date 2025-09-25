Insights Into Lamb Weston (LW) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Lamb Weston (LW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.61 billion, declining 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lamb Weston metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Sales- International' of $555.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Sales- North America' reaching $1.05 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' to come in at $50.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' will reach $241.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $276.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Lamb Weston shares have witnessed a change of -5.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.