Insights into Lakeland Industries's Upcoming Earnings

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lakeland Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

The market awaits Lakeland Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.35 0.31 0.30 EPS Actual 0.01 -0.19 0.38 -0.13 Price Change % 2.0% -8.0% 9.0% -5.0%

Lakeland Industries Share Price Analysis

Shares of Lakeland Industries were trading at $16.89 as of April 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Lakeland Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lakeland Industries.

Lakeland Industries has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $29.0, the consensus suggests a potential 71.7% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Superior Gr of Cos, Vera Bradley and FIGS, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Superior Gr of Cos, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 12.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vera Bradley, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 70.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FIGS, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 58.56% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Superior Gr of Cos, Vera Bradley and FIGS are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lakeland Industries Buy 44.46% $18.56M 0.07% Superior Gr of Cos Buy -1.24% $53.96M 1.05% Vera Bradley Buy -24.99% $44.96M -23.25% FIGS Neutral 4.77% $102.20M 0.48%

Key Takeaway:

Lakeland Industries ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company has the lowest return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Inc manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. Its product segments include Disposables, Chemicals, Fire, Gloves, High Visibility, High-Performance Wear, and Wovens. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and mortuaries, as well as scientific and medical laboratories. Its geographical segments include the United States, Latin America, Canada, Asia, Mexico, Europe (United Kingdom), and Other Foreign.

Financial Milestones: Lakeland Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lakeland Industries's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 44.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lakeland Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lakeland Industries's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lakeland Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lakeland Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

