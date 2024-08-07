Insights Into Koppers (KOP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Koppers (KOP) will report quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $598 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Koppers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Carbon Materials & Chemicals' to come in at $141.00 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Performance Chemicals' should come in at $183.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Railroad & Utility Products and Services' stands at $283.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.



Shares of Koppers have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KOP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

