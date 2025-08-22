Insights Into Kohl's (KSS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kohl's (KSS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, indicating a decline of 44.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.48 billion, representing a decline of 6.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kohl's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue' will reach $180.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales' of $3.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue Recognition- Accessories' will likely reach $699.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue Recognition- Children's' will reach $326.53 million. The estimate points to a change of -9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Recognition- Footwear' at $259.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue Recognition- Men's' to reach $725.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue Recognition- Women's' should arrive at $950.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Recognition- Home' to come in at $421.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total' stands at 1,153 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,100 .

Shares of Kohl's have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KSS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

