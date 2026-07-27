Insights Into KKR & Co. (KKR) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, reflecting an increase of 20.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.52 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific KKR & Co. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Fee Related Earnings- Management Fees' to reach $1.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Credit and Liquid Strategies- Segment-AUM- end of period' to come in at $338.48 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fee Related Earnings' of $1.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Private Equity- Management Fees' will reach $444.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Transaction and Monitoring Fees' should arrive at $251.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management - New Capital Raised' reaching $28.97 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' will likely reach $237.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $214.58 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' should come in at $636.45 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $556.25 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Real Assets Segment- Ending AUM - Fee-paying AUM' stands at $174.18 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $150.50 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management' at $782.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $685.81 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Real Assets Segment - AUM - end of period' will reach $206.68 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $179.45 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' will reach $161.10 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $141.22 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of KKR & Co. have demonstrated returns of +10.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KKR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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