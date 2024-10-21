Insights Into Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to post quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. Revenues are expected to be $401.22 million, up 27.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net investment income' at $38.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +40.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' should arrive at $353.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +25.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Expense Ratio' will likely reach 20.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio' will reach 79.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 74.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loss Ratio' of 58.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53.9% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, KNSL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

