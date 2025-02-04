Insights Into Kimco Realty (KIM) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty (KIM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. Revenues are expected to be $516.67 million, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kimco Realty metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Management and other fee income' will reach $4.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net' stands at $511.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pro-rata portfolio occupancy' reaching 96.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $148.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $124.28 million.



Shares of Kimco Realty have demonstrated returns of -0.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KIM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

