Insights Into Kimco Realty (KIM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kimco Realty (KIM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $496.9 million, exhibiting an increase of 12.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kimco Realty metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Management and other fee income' of $4.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Revenues from rental properties, net' will reach $489.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pro-rata portfolio occupancy' should come in at 96.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 95.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $148.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $129.25 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kimco Realty here>>>



Shares of Kimco Realty have demonstrated returns of +13.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KIM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.