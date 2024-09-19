Insights Into KB Home (KBH) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that KB Home (KBH) will report quarterly earnings of $2.04 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some KB Home metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Financial services' at $8.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' stands at $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' should come in at $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Land' to come in at $2.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -63.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Backlog - Units' will reach 6,068. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7,008.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average selling price' reaching $486.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $466.30 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit deliveries - Total Homes' will reach 3,562. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,375 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net orders - Units' should arrive at 3,360. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,097 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog - Value' will reach $3.08 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average community count -Total' to reach 248. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 240.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending community count' will likely reach 247. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 230 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' of $190.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $179.24 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, KB Home shares have recorded returns of +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KBH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

