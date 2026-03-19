Insights Into KB Home (KBH) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that KB Home (KBH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 65.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.1 billion, declining 21.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some KB Home metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing' stands at $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Financial services' should arrive at $4.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog - Homes - Total' of 3,597 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,436 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Homes delivered - Total' to come in at 2,378 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,770 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net orders - Total' reaching 2,847 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,772 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average selling price' will likely reach $456.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $500.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending community count' will reach 274 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 255 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Backlog - Value - Total' to reach $1.64 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.20 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average community count' at 273 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 257 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Financial services pretax income' will reach $5.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.53 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Homebuilding' should come in at $29.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $127.34 million.

Over the past month, KB Home shares have recorded returns of -19.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KBH will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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