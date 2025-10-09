Insights Into JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to post quarterly earnings of $4.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. Revenues are expected to be $44.86 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Business- Card Services & Auto' will likely reach $6.87 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Net Revenue- Line of Business Net Revenue- Commercial & Investment Bank' should come in at $18.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Payments' of $4.54 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Total Banking & Payments' to reach $9.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial & Investment Bank- Revenue by Business- Fixed Income Markets' should arrive at $5.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Book value per share' stands at $125.54 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115.15 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' reaching $3913.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3621.77 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non-Performing Assets' will reach $10.75 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' to come in at 7.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Performing Loans' at $10.02 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $8.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 16.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 17.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18.2%.

Over the past month, JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares have recorded returns of +1.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.