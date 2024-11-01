Insights Into Johnson Controls (JCI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Johnson Controls (JCI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Johnson Controls metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Global Products' will likely reach $2.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Building Solutions North America' to reach $2.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' should come in at $610.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Global Products' at $530.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $502 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions North America' stands at $698.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $427 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions Asia Pacific' will reach $89.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $94 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Segment Adjusted EBITA- Building Solutions EMEA/LA' to come in at $152.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82 million.



