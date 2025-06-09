Insights into JM Smucker's Upcoming Earnings

JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate JM Smucker to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25.

The announcement from JM Smucker is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.24 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.27% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at JM Smucker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.37 2.51 2.17 2.33 EPS Actual 2.61 2.76 2.44 2.66 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Performance of JM Smucker Shares

Shares of JM Smucker were trading at $110.88 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about JM Smucker

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on JM Smucker.

Analysts have provided JM Smucker with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $126.33, suggesting a potential 13.93% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pilgrims Pride, Conagra Brands and The Campbell's, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pilgrims Pride, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 56.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Conagra Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential 77.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for The Campbell's, with an average 1-year price target of $36.5, suggesting a potential 67.08% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Pilgrims Pride, Conagra Brands and The Campbell's, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JM Smucker Buy -1.94% $878.10M -9.11% Pilgrims Pride Neutral 2.32% $554.87M 8.03% Conagra Brands Neutral -6.33% $710.30M 1.65% The Campbell's Neutral 4.47% $728M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

JM Smucker is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, Gross Profit, and Return on Equity compared to its peers. It is at the middle for Consensus rating.

Delving into JM Smucker's Background

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily sells through the US retail channel (78% of fiscal 2024 revenue came through its retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments), with the remaining share consisting of Hostess and international (primarily Canada). Retail coffee is its largest category (33% of sales) with brands Folgers and Dunkin'. Pet foods (22% of sales) holds leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Of its remaining, approximately 22% comes from consumer foods, primarily peanut butter and jelly, through brands Jif and Smucker's. The company acquired Hostess Brands in fiscal 2024 to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

Breaking Down JM Smucker's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: JM Smucker's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.94%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.3%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JM Smucker's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JM Smucker's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: JM Smucker's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.15, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for JM Smucker visit their earnings calendar on our site.

