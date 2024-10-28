Insights into JetBlue Airways's Upcoming Earnings

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate JetBlue Airways to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

The market awaits JetBlue Airways's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.75% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at JetBlue Airways's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.52 -0.28 -0.25 EPS Actual 0.08 -0.43 -0.19 -0.39 Price Change % -4.0% -3.0% 1.0% -2.0%

JetBlue Airways Share Price Analysis

Shares of JetBlue Airways were trading at $7.18 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 95.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on JetBlue Airways

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on JetBlue Airways.

Analysts have provided JetBlue Airways with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $6.09, suggesting a potential 15.18% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Frontier Group Holdings, Allegiant Travel and Copa Holdings, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Frontier Group Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $4.87, suggesting a potential 32.17% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Allegiant Travel, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, suggesting a potential 554.6% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Copa Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $146.25, suggesting a potential 1936.91% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Frontier Group Holdings, Allegiant Travel and Copa Holdings, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity JetBlue Airways Neutral -6.97% $503M 0.94% Frontier Group Holdings Neutral 0.62% $71M 6.18% Allegiant Travel Neutral -2.56% $114.64M 1.01% Copa Holdings Buy 1.26% $277.82M 5.43%

Key Takeaway:

JetBlue Airways ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, JetBlue Airways is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know JetBlue Airways Better

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

Financial Milestones: JetBlue Airways's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, JetBlue Airways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.97% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JetBlue Airways's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.23.

To track all earnings releases for JetBlue Airways visit their earnings calendar on our site.

