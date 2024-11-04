Insights Into Jazz (JAZZ) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) will report quarterly earnings of $5.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.04 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Jazz metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product sales, net' will reach $976.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total revenues- Oncology- Defitelio/defibrotide' will reach $48.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xywav' should come in at $381.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Epidiolex/Epidyolex' will reach $248.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Sativex' will likely reach $5.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Total' should arrive at $685.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total revenues- Oncology- Total' at $286.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total revenues- Oncology- Rylaze' to come in at $113.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenues- Oncology- Vyxeos' to reach $38.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +28.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total revenues- Oncology- Zepzelca' stands at $86.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total revenues- Neuroscience- Oxybate- Xyrem' reaching $49.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -60.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues- High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue' of $56.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +96.1% year over year.



Shares of Jazz have experienced a change of +1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JAZZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

