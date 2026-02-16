Insights Into Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack In The Box (JACK) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $343.87 million, exhibiting a decrease of 26.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Jack In The Box metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchise rental revenues' should arrive at $98.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' stands at $64.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions)' will likely reach $224.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise royalties and other' will reach $61.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised' should come in at 1,956 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,038 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total' of 2,106 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,190 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company' reaching 150 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 152 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Company' will reach 150 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 150 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Franchise' will reach 1,986 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,041 .

Analysts forecast 'Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Total' to reach 2,136 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,191 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Jack in the Box - New Restaurant - Total' at 4 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Jack in the Box - New Restaurant - Franchise' to come in at 4 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Jack In The Box have demonstrated returns of -9.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JACK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

