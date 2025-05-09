Insights into Ispire Technology's Upcoming Earnings

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Ispire Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Ispire Technology bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 1.83% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ispire Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.09 0.02 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.10 -0.03 -0.11 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 6.0%

Performance of Ispire Technology Shares

Shares of Ispire Technology were trading at $2.9 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ispire Technology

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ispire Technology.

The consensus rating for Ispire Technology is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.0 implies a potential 210.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Turning Point Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Turning Point Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 2831.03% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Turning Point Brands, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ispire Technology Buy 0.34% $7.72M -29.11% Turning Point Brands Outperform 194.64% $42.11M 1.30%

Key Takeaway:

Ispire Technology ranks lower in revenue growth compared to its peer. It also has a lower gross profit margin. Additionally, its return on equity is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to its peer.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc is engaged in the research and development, design, commercialization, sales, marketing, and distribution of branded e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company sells its cannabis vaping in the United States, Europe, Canada, and South Africa.

Ispire Technology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ispire Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ispire Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -19.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ispire Technology's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -29.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ispire Technology's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Ispire Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ispire Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

