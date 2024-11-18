Insights Into Intuit (INTU) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit (INTU) to post quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.14 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Intuit metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Consumer' of $171.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed' should arrive at $2.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' will reach $428.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- ProTax' stands at $38.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem' should come in at $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem' will likely reach $582.12 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' to reach $330.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' reaching $967.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' to come in at $954.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' will reach $252.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -32.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Service' at $2.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Product and other' will reach $672.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Intuit have experienced a change of +12.2% in the past month compared to the +1.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

