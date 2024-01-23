Insights Into Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.79 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Xerox Holdings Corporation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services, maintenance and rentals' will reach $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales' of $282.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Equipment sales' to reach $452.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Post sale revenue' at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation have demonstrated returns of -14% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), XRX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

