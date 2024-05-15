Insights Into Wix.com (WIX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wix.com (WIX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $417.71 million, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Wix.com metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Business Solutions' of $112.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Creative Subscription' should come in at $305.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Collections (Bookings)' to reach $455.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $414.91 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' will reach $1,246,645.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1134662 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscription' stands at $333.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $313.43 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' at $119.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $101.48 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' will reach $32.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' will reach $252.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $223.80 million.



Over the past month, shares of Wix.com have returned +8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, WIX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

