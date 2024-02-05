Insights Into Wex (WEX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wex (WEX) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.72 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $656.75 million, increasing 6.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Wex metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate Payments' stands at $130.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Benefits' will likely reach $179.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Mobility' will reach $348.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Account servicing' will reach $170.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Corporate Payments- Payment processing' to come in at $110.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Finance fees' of $82.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Corporate Payments - Purchase volume' will reach $21.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.09 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Benefits - Purchase volume' to reach $1.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.37 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobility- Average US fuel price' should come in at $3.8 per gallon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.34 $/gal in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobility - Payment processing transactions' should arrive at 140.68 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 139.16 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobility - Payment processing gallons of fuel' reaching 3,633.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,610.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobility - Payment processing $ of fuel' at 14,523.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,936.63 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Wex have demonstrated returns of +4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WEX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

