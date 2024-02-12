Insights Into West Pharmaceutical (WST) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) will report quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $738.9 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific West Pharmaceutical metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Contract-Manufactured Products' reaching $132.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Proprietary Products' will reach $604.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Proprietary Products' will reach $249.13 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $243 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Contract-Manufactured Products' to reach $22.26 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $19.10 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of West Pharmaceutical have experienced a change of +18.1% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

