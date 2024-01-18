Insights Into WesBanco (WSBC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from WesBanco (WSBC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, indicating a decline of 32.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $146.7 million, representing a decrease of 6.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some WesBanco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.5%.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 66.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' reaching $15.63 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14.90 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $30.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other income' of $3.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.05 million.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposits' to reach $6.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.76 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electronic banking fees' will reach $5.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis' stands at $116.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $131.16 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trust fees' should arrive at $6.94 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.67 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for WesBanco here>>>



Over the past month, shares of WesBanco have returned -6.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, WSBC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.