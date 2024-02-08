Insights Into Welltower (WELL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Welltower (WELL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, indicating an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.71 billion, representing an increase of 12.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Welltower metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should arrive at $48.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +32.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Rental income' will reach $383.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other income' to come in at $23.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +156.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $350.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $342.29 million.



Over the past month, Welltower shares have recorded returns of -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WELL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

