Insights Into VICI Properties (VICI) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, indicating an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $942.27 million, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain VICI Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Golf revenues' will likely reach $10.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other income' will reach $18.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' at $401.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' to reach $511.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for VICI Properties here>>>



Shares of VICI Properties have demonstrated returns of -4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VICI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.