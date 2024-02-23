Insights Into Viatris (VTRS) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viatris (VTRS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.92 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Viatris metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Developed Markets' will reach $2.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- JANZ' will reach $350.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Brands' of $1.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Complex Generics & Biosimilars' should come in at $183.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -20.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other revenues' at $8.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- JANZ- Brands' will likely reach $190.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- JANZ- Complex Generics & Biosimilars' should arrive at $7.15 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- JANZ- Generics' will reach $152.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total Net Sales' to come in at $3.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Developed Markets- Generics' to reach $885.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.9% from the year-ago quarter.



