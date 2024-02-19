Insights Into Upbound Group (UPBD) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Upbound Group (UPBD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 10.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $995.61 million, increasing 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Upbound Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Store revenues- Total' will reach $966.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Franchising' should arrive at $29.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Franchise- Royalty income and fees' will reach $5.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Franchise- Merchandise sales' reaching $22.77 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Store revenues- Installment sales' will reach $16.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Store revenues- Merchandise sales' should come in at $130.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Store revenues- Rentals and fees' stands at $814.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Upbound Group here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Upbound Group have returned -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, UPBD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.