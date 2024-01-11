Insights Into U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (USB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.5%. Revenues are expected to be $6.82 billion, up 7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest margin (FTE)' stands at 2.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3%.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 61.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 63.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total earning assets - Average balance' will reach $600.75 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $572.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $1.44 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $1.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $972 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Leverage ratio' at 8.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should arrive at 11.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.8%.

Analysts expect 'Commercial products revenue' to come in at $347.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $264 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other- noninterest income' will likely reach $173.88 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $184 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should come in at $2.70 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.04 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mortgage banking revenue' will reach $140.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $104 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income (FTE)' of $4.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.33 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Bancorp here>>>



Over the past month, U.S. Bancorp shares have recorded returns of +2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), USB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.