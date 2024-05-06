Insights Into TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from TripAdvisor (TRIP) is expected to reveal break-even quarterly earnings per share, indicating a decline of 100% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $390.93 million, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TripAdvisor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Tripadvisor Core' will reach $244.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Viator' will likely reach $135.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- TheFork' to reach $38.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tripadvisor Core' of $65.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, TripAdvisor shares have recorded returns of -5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRIP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

