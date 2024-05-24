Insights Into The Cooper Companies (COO) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Cooper Companies (COO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $948.67 million, increasing 8.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Category- CVI' will reach $631.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- CSI' reaching $317.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' stands at $131.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' at $184.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.3%.



Over the past month, The Cooper Companies shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.