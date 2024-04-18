Insights Into Tesla (TSLA) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tesla (TSLA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share, indicating a decline of 45.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $22.17 billion, representing a decrease of 5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 15.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tesla metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Automotive sales' of $18.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' stands at $1.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Services and other' to come in at $2.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' will likely reach $404.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Automotive leasing' should come in at $480.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Automotive Revenue' to reach $18.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total vehicle deliveries' will reach 417,863. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 422,875.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Model S/X deliveries' should arrive at 18,327. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10,695 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Model 3/Y deliveries' will reach 419,257. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 412,180.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Solar deployed' reaching 74.22 MW. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 67 MW in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Storage deployed' will reach 4,494.77 MWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,889 MWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross profit- Total Automotive' at $3.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.21 billion.



Shares of Tesla have experienced a change of -11.5% in the past month compared to the -1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), TSLA is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

