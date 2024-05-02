Insights Into Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tempur Sealy (TPX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.21 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tempur Sealy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Direct' reaching $305.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Wholesale' will reach $899.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International' at $306.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America' of $906.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' should come in at $114.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- International- Direct' will reach $191.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' will reach $114.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' to reach $785.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.4%.



Shares of Tempur Sealy have demonstrated returns of -6.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

