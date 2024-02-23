Insights Into Stericycle (SRCL) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stericycle (SRCL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 21.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $657.48 million, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Stericycle metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service- Secure Information Destruction Services' should arrive at $214.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service- Regulated Waste and Compliance Solutions' should come in at $441.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Service- North America- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services' of $370.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Service- North America- Secure Information Destruction Services' at $188.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- International' reaching $97.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Service- International- Secure Information Destruction Services' will reach $25.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Service- International- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services' to come in at $71.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.



Stericycle shares have witnessed a change of +3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SRCL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

